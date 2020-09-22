Sanchez, Andrew

Andrew G. Sanchez Sr. September 18, 2020 Andrew G. Sanchez Senior, 89, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, passed away on September 18th, 2020 at Scottsbluff Care and Rehab. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, September 24th, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Gering, with Fr. Michael McDonald officiating. A rosary will be held at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, September 23rd, at Gering Memorial Chapel in Gering, with visitation from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com. and memorials may be made to the family to be designated at a later date. Andrew was born on January 28th, 1932 in Austin, Texas where he was raised by Antonio and Llorne Sanchez. He then moved to Minatare, NE in 1948 where he met his wife Antonia. They got married on May 28th, 1950 then they moved to Scottsbluff where they were blessed with three sons and five daughters and were married for over sixty years. Andrew was a dedicated employee of the Sugar Bowl Feedlot, Great Western Sugar, and Platte Valley Livestock until he retired in 1998. He will be remembered as a good father, a hardworking man and a great provider for his entire family as well as an avid Oklahoma Sooners and Dallas Cowboys fan. Andrew is survived by 7 of his children: Andrilla Sanchez of Scottsbluff, Vicki Garcia of Scottsbluff, Gloria and her husband Mike Flores of Torrington, Wyoming, Andrew Jr. and his wife Carmen Sanchez of Gering, Margaret and her Husband John Lintz of Scottsbluff, Joe and his wife Esther Sanchez of Scottsbluff, and Anthony and his wife Cyndi Sanchez of Omaha; as well as his 25 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Lupe Munoz of Gering, and Mary Jane Aguilar of Lubbock, Texas; and brothers, Joe Sanchez of Palestine, Illinois and Manuel Sanchez of Albuquerque, New Mexico. He is preceded in death by his wife, Antonia Sanchez; his father, Antonio Sanchez; his daughter, Mary Contreras; as well as his brothers, Cruz, Frank, and Tony Sanchez; and his sisters, Mercedes Sanchez, Manuela Aguilar, and Julia Sanchez; and his grandchild, Heather Sanchez.