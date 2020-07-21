John Thomas "Jack" Schafer July 16, 2020 John Thomas "Jack" Schafer, 95, of Gering, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at The Residency Care Center in Scottsbluff. Cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date. Memorials in Jack's honor may be made in care of St. Agnes Catholic Church and sent to 2605 Addison Avenue, Scottsbluff, Nebraska 69361. Online condolences may be made by viewing Jack's memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneral home.com. Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Scottsbluff are entrusted with arrangements. Jack is survived by his daughter Jill (Larry) Abel, granddaughter Issa; son John (Rhonda) Schafer, granddaughter Ashley (Josh) Krzywicki and great-grandchildren Brea and Rylan; daughter Julie (Steve) Krejchi and grandchildren Tate and Cora; and numerous other family members. Jack is preceded in death by his parents, wife Virginia Jodene, brothers Howard and Dick Schafer and sister Mary Parks.

To plant a tree in memory of John Schafer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.