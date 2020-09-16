Schwindt, Bruce

Bruce Roland Schwindt August 31, 2020 Bruce Roland Schwindt was born June 7, 1955 in Scottsbluff, NE to Roland Ivan Schwin-dt and Martha Schaneman Schwin-dt. He passed away August 31, 2020 in Loveland, CO due to a head injury from a fall. Bruce grew up working on the family farm in Torring-ton, WY. He attended Western Nebraska Tech., Nebraska Western College, and the University of Wyoming. He studied electronics, criminal law, and business classes. At the University of Wyoming Bruce met Teri Christine Belmain and they were married in Torrington, WY on September 30, 1978. Bruce spent his life working as a Journeyman Electrician and Investing in Real Estate. As an electrician he conceptualized, developed, and marketed an electrical Energy Saving Device for home use. He and his wife, Teri, began investing in Real Estate when they were first married and owned several properties including fix and flips, rentals, residential and commercial properties. They were able to retire at age 50 because of their real estate investments. They loved spending their summers in Wyoming and winters traveling Arizona in their RV. Bruce and Teri loved camping, shooting, and hunting. They shot and competed in muzzle loader events extensively. They also enjoyed the history of muzzle loaders, mountain men, and traveling to various Rendezvous'. Both of them set several National records in competitions across the United States. Bruce and Teri explored over 40 states, including Alaska and Hawaii. They took 2 cruises to Mexico and traveled several times to various other parts of Mexico. Bruce also traveled to Antiqua and Costa Rica. Bruce is survived by his wife Teri, his brother Gary Lee (Susan) Schwindt, a great niece, Gabrielle Schwindt, and a great nephew, Nicholas Schwindt, and multiple extended family members and muzzle loading friends. He was proceeded in death by his parents Roland Ivan Schwindt and Martha Schaneman Schwindt, a nephew Thaddeus Schwindt, and his special companion, Flint. A celebration will be held September 26, 2020 from 4-6pm, Cottonwood Country Club, Torrington, WY. Donations may be made to NRA Foundation, 11250 Waples Mill Rd, Fairfax, VA 22030.
