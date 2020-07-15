Semroska, Raymond

Raymond Edward Semroska July 9, 2020 Raymond Edward Semroska, 89 of Harrison, passed away on July 9, 2020 in Lusk, Wyoming. Funeral services will be held at Pier Funeral Home Friday, July 17, 2020 at 10:00AM, with Reverend James Rockhill of Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church officiating. Lunch will be served between the funeral service and burial at the Harrison VFW Hall. Burial will follow lunch at Montrose Cemetery. Arrangements are made by Pier Funeral Home. Ray was born at home to Richard and Barbara (Serres) Semroska on May 7, 1931. Ray attended school until his father passed away in 1946. Ray's brothers were in the service, so Ray became the oldest male at home, a role he took seriously. You would see Ray up and ready to go by 4 AM saying "you can't get anything done if you don't get started!" Beating the sunup was part of the fond memories of trailing cattle to South Dakota in the spring and back home in the fall. In 1962 Ray signed a contract to purchase the ranch from his mother. This purchase included the Vetter Place purchased in 1946 and the Hoar place purchased in 1949. The Hoar place was sold in 2003 and Ray purchased land closer to Harrison. In 1950 Ray married Patricia Woodruff and they welcomed three children, Charmaine, Todd, and Dana. In 1970 Ray married Bea (Rising) Grimm and four stepbrothers were welcomed to the family, Dal, Calvin, Curt, and Clay. In 1989 Ray and Doreen (Smith) Bunge married welcoming 2 stepbrothers to the family, Alan and Jay Dee. Purchasing his first horse, a thoroughbred stallion, from the Fort Robinson cavalry was all it took for Ray to get involved in the horse business. By 1959 Ray had worked his way into the Quarter Horse industry. Ray was involved in the American Quarter Horse Association and was recognized for his achievements. On November 13, 2016 Ray was honored with the 50-year breeder award. Ray served on both the Indian Creek and Sugar Loaf grazing associations for 20 years. Ray was preceeded in death by Doreen Semroska, siblings Fritz Semroska, Kay Fox, Irene Rex, Leona Robbins, Don Semroska, Bud Semroska, son Clay Semroska, granddaughter Steffe Evans. Ray is survived by brothers, Ed (Mary Lou) Semroska, Joe (Karen) Semroska, sister Nellie Huerta, children Charmaine (Craig) Uhrig, Todd (Sharon) Semroska, Dana Semroska, Dal (Patricia) Semroska, Calvin Semroska, Curt (Kim) Semroska, Alan (Tish) Smith, Jay Dee (Kathy) Smith, many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Memorials may be given to Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church in Harrison and the Montrose Church. The family of Ray Semroska would like to extend our sincere thanks to Niobrara Community Hospital for the care they provided and ladies of the Lutheran Church for providing drinks and desserts.

To plant a tree in memory of Raymond Semroska as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.