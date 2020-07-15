Semroska, Raymond

Raymond Edward Semroska July 9, 2020 Raymond Edward Semroska, 89 of Harrison, passed away on July 9, 2020 in Lusk, Wyoming. Funeral services will be held at Pier Funeral Home Friday, July 17, 2020 at 10:00AM, with Reverend James Rockhill of Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church officiating. Lunch will be served between the funeral service and burial at the Harrison VFW Hall. Burial will follow lunch at Montrose Cemetery. Arrangements are made by Pier Funeral Home. Ray was born at home to Richard and Barbara (Serres) Semroska on May 7, 1931. Ray attended school until his father passed away in 1946. Ray's brothers were in the service, so Ray became the oldest male at home, a role he took seriously. You would see Ray up and ready to go by 4 AM saying "you can't get anything done if you don't get started!" Beating the sunup was part of the fond memories of trailing cattle to South Dakota in the spring and back home in the fall. In 1962 Ray signed a contract to purchase the ranch from his mother. This purchase included the Vetter Place purchased in 1946 and the Hoar place purchased in 1949. The Hoar place was sold in 2003 and Ray purchased land closer to Harrison. In 1950 Ray married Patricia Woodruff and they welcomed three children, Charmaine, Todd, and Dana. In 1970 Ray married Bea (Rising) Grimm and four stepbrothers were welcomed to the family, Dal, Calvin, Curt, and Clay. In 1989 Ray and Doreen (Smith) Bunge married welcoming 2 stepbrothers to the family, Alan and Jay Dee. Purchasing his first horse, a thoroughbred stallion, from the Fort Robinson cavalry was all it took for Ray to get involved in the horse business. By 1959 Ray had worked his way into the Quarter Horse industry. Ray was involved in the American Quarter Horse Association and was recognized for his achievements. On November 13, 2016 Ray was honored with the 50-year breeder award. Ray served on both the Indian Creek and Sugar Loaf grazing associations for 20 years. Ray was preceeded in death by Doreen Semroska, siblings Fritz Semroska, Kay Fox, Irene Rex, Leona Robbins, Don Semroska, Bud Semroska, son Clay Semroska, granddaughter Steffe Evans. Ray is survived by brothers, Ed (Mary Lou) Semroska, Joe (Karen) Semroska, sister Nellie Huerta, children Charmaine (Craig) Uhrig, Todd (Sharon) Semroska, Dana Semroska, Dal (Patricia) Semroska, Calvin Semroska, Curt (Kim) Semroska, Alan (Tish) Smith, Jay Dee (Kathy) Smith, many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Memorials may be given to Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church in Harrison and the Montrose Church. The family of Ray Semroska would like to extend our sincere thanks to Niobrara Community Hospital for the care they provided and ladies of the Lutheran Church for providing drinks and desserts.
Tags
In Case You Missed It
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Remembering loved ones
How to Submit an Obituary or In Memoriam
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. You may also submit the obituary on your own. Pricing for obituaries is dependent on length. One photo is allowed.
If you wish to submit an obituary, please contact us at 308-632-9020 or email us:
As a leading provider of news, information and advertising in Scottsbluff and Gering, today we are proud to announce the launch of our Local Marketing Grant program. This program offers matching marketing funds to local businesses whose livelihood has been impacted by the outbreak of the COV…
Local businesses are a linchpin of our community, and they need the support of their loyal customers now more than ever. Buy Local is a new partnership connecting us to these vitally important local businesses through an online marketplace: https://localbusiness.lee.net/scottsbluff-star-herald
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.