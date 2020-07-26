Stoeger, Dale

Dale Lynn Stoeger July 22, 2020 Dale Lynn Stoeger, 66, of Lyman, passed away, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in his wife's arms at their home. A memorial service will be held Monday, September 7, 2020, at Esterbrook Community Church, Laramie Peak, Wyoming with Pastor Kirby Kudlak officiating. Memorials may be made to Esterbrook Community Church, Douglas Wyoming or Lyman Fire/Rescue Department, Lyman. Online condolences may be made by visiting Dale's memorial page at www.jones-mortuary.com. Dale Lynn Stoeger was born June 26, 1954, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Glen A. and Norma L. (Logan) Stoeger. He attended all 12 years of school in Morrill, Nebraska and was very active in Goshen County 4-H. He married the love of his life, Jacqueline Turner-Petty, March 7, 1975, at Torrington, Wyoming. They made their home in Lyman raising their three daughters. Dale started his career working with Elmer and Tom Harpstreith Bean Company in 1974 which later sold to Kelley Bean Company of Morrill. Dale worked for both companies totaling 45 years. Dale was a member of the Lyman Fire/Rescue Department for five years. He loved his mountain and had a heart as big as Laramie Peak welcoming many into his family. Survivors include his wife, Jacqueline; daughters, Jennifer (Johnathan) Hill, Kristy (James McDaniel), and Shannon (Matthew) Scally; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; mother, Norma McClure; sister, Glenda (L.D.) Palmer; brother, Charles (Debra) Stoeger; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; father, Glen Stoeger; and stepfather, Lawrence McClure.

