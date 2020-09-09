Stone, Wanda

Wanda "Susie" Stone September 3, 2020 Graveside services for Wanda "Susie" Stone will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Hay Springs City Cemetery in Hay Springs, Nebraska with Dr. Russ Seger officiating. Wanda Delores Lowry was born on June 6, 1923 to Harold and Eyvonne Lowry at Morrill, Nebraska. Her grandma called her Susie, and most people continued to call her that. She had three brothers, Warren Euguene (Gene), Roland (Bud), and George. From a young age she took care of everything in the house including ironing and cooking while her parents and brothers worked outside on the farm. Susie graduated from Morrill High School in 1940 at the age of 16. Her daddy said she was too young to go to college so she stayed home and cleaned houses and did lots of babysitting. Her daddy said she couldn't get married until she learned to bake bread. She said she baked a lot of bread in those days and she was known for her wonderful cinnamon rolls. Susie became good friends with a girl named Floy Shipman and Floy told her twin brother, Floyd, who was in the Navy about Susie. He wrote her a letter and she responded and they continued to write often. In one letter he wrote "When I get out of the Navy, I'm going to marry a Nebraska girl and settle down on a farm." He kept his promise and on August 4, 1945, they were married. They had two daughters together, Sharon and Shirley. They made their home on Mirage Flatts South of Hay Springs. They enjoyed many good years farming and made lifelong friends there. After Floyd passed away in 1973, she moved to Gering, Nebraska and lived there until 2005 when she moved to Chadron to live closer to family. She always said she was so proud of her family. Susie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Floyd; Brothers Gene, Bud, and George; and her parents Harold and Eyvonne. She is survived by her daughters Sharon (Roy) Peabody, of Bar Nunn, WY; and Shirley Jamieson of Loveland, CO. She is also survived by her grandchildren Sherri Blome of Chadron, NE, Lana (Justin) Glanz of Casper, WY, Jeff (Rhona) Peabody of Columbus, NE, Rachelle Jamieson of Loveland, CO, and Jessica (Jeremiah) Williams of Vail, CO. She also is survived by great grandchildren Wyatt (Breezy) Blome of Chadron, NE, Sydney (Christopher) Gwerder of Rapid City, SD, Kaylee Glanz of Colbrun, CO, Kannen Glanz of New York City, NY, Jackson Peabody of Brookings, SD, Jarrett and Riley Peabody of Columbus, NE and Jett Williams of Vail, CO. A memorial has been established for Chadron Christian Church. Donations can be sent to Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary, PO Box 443, Hay Springs, NE 69347. Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com Chamberlain-Drabbels Mortuary of Hay Springs, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.