Tilalsky, JR, Dale

Dale "Rockhound" Lee Tikalsky, Jr. September 26, 2020 Dale Tikalsky, Jr., 47, of Scottsbluff, died of natural causes on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Regional West Medical Center in Scot- tsbluff. His Celebration of Life will be held at Monument Bible Church on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 2:00 pm with Pastor Mike Clement officiating. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. Dale's family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in his honor may be made in care of his family to be designated at a later time. Online condolences may be made by viewing Dale's memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Scottsbluff are entrusted with arrangements. Dale Lee Tikalsky, Jr. was born July 19, 1973 in O'Neill, Nebraska to Dale Tikalsky, Sr. and Mary (Hynes) Tikalsky. Dale graduated from Bayard High School in 1991. He married Erika Goldman on July 19, 1995 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. To this union one son was born, Alexander. After graduating, Dale worked at Western Sugar in the Ag Department for 23 years. Dale had many passions during his adult life which included collecting coins and hot wheels, but his true passion was collecting rocks. Dale spent time with friends collecting rocks in Utah, New Mexico, Arizona, Wyoming and several other areas. Dale spent much of his free time turning his findings into beautifully polished rocks. Those who have visited Dale at home know that his garage and driveway were dedicated to rocks and he loved to tell you all about them. Anyone who knew Dale knew that nothing was more important to him than family. Dale will always be remembered as a kind and caring man who almost always had a smile on his face. He is survived by his wife Erika Tikalsky; son Alexander Tikalsky; stepfather Gary Suhr, Sr. of Bayard, NE; brother Matt (Becky) Tikalsky of Lincoln, NE; sisters Jenny (Gregg) Witfoth of Lincoln, NE and Julie (Jeremy) Blake of Seward, NE; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father and mother.