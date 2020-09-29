Torres, Jessie

Jessie Joe Torres September 7, 2020 Jessie Joe Torres, 31, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away on September 7, 2020. A mass will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Scotts-bluff. Memorial contributions may be made to "Jessie Torres" Memorial at First State Bank 2002 Broadway Sco-ttsbluff, Nebraska. Jessie was born January 6, 1989 to Jose and Irene Torres. Despite being diagnosed with lupus at the age of 14, Jessie faced all of her obstacles head-on with a positive attitude. Jessie graduated from Scottsbluff High school in 2007. Through the pain of lupus, she attended WNCC and graduated in December 2009. She continued her education at UNK and graduated in May 2012. Following graduation, Jessie married her husband, Salvador. She worked at Kendall Henderson Insurance. Jessie gave birth to her son, Jairo in 2018. Jessie was a loving wife, she was loyal daughter, she was a devoted sister and a caring, thoughtful and dedicated Mother. Jessie provided unconditional love to everyone she met. She is survived by her husband, Salvador; her son, Jairo; her mom, Irene; her sisters, Esperanza (Gary), Rebecca and Maria; 4 nephews and 4 nieces; her grandma, Maria Mendoza Torres; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She is proceeded in death by her father Jose Torres, her grandpa Julio Bernal Sr., grandma Sabina Bernal and grandpa Ventura Torres Rivera.