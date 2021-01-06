Trevino, Vikki and Bennie

Vikki Trevino December 20, 2020 Bennie Trevino Jr. December 24, 2020 Vikki Trevino, 74, of Gering, NE pas-sed away December 20, 2020. Bennie Trevino Jr., 76, of Gering, NE passed away on December 24, 2020, both due to health reasons. A private service will be held for immediate family due to gathering restrictions and a celebration of life for Vikki and Bennie will be held and announ-ced at a later date. Vikki and Bennie were longtime residents of Gering where they raised their family and were well known and loved by many. Vikki was raised in Bayard and graduated from Bayard High School in 1965. Her work experience included nursing and working with young children in Head Start and Gering Public Schools. Vikki was always a devoted housewife and loving and committed mother to her sons. Her greatest passion was spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed gardening, going to garage sales, and finding treasures for the grandkids. Vikki made the best tortillas and would make them fresh upon request from any of her grandchildren. Vikki will be remembered for her wit and referring to many as "girlfriend, boyfriend, and toots". Another quote from Vikki was "It's not goodbye, it's catch ya later". She had a heart of gold and made friends wherever she went. Bennie was raised in Scottsbluff and graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1963. He was drafted into the Armed Forces from 1965-1968 and served a tour of duty in Vietnam. Upon return from the Army, Bennie worked for Guirdon Industries and retired from there. He met the love of his life, Vikki Razo, and married her in 1971. Together they raised their sons, Carlos and Anthony. Bennie's greatest passion, along with Vikki's, was also spending time and caring for his grandchildren. He was ALWAYS there for them. Bennie served as a great leader/mentor for many youth and was an assistant scout master for Boy Scout Troop #17 for over 30 years. His hobbies included: custom pin striping for vehicles and signs, playing guitar, attending stock car races and softball games. Bennie helped organize the memorial which stands at the Guadalupe Center commemorating the Latino Veterans from Scottsbluff. Bennie will be remembered for being the family handyman and a dedicated leader in all aspects. He will also be remembered for his many talents including his delicious and must requested refried beans. Vikki and Bennie were devoted Catholics and members of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. They showed their dedication by providing music ministries, gardening, and helping with the OLG funeral committee. They were always together and rarely leaving each other's side. But they left us unexpectedly and, by the grace of God, they are still together forever. Suvivors include: Sons, Carlos (Meghan) and Anthony (Bekki Zitterkopf) and grandchildren, Adrian, Camden, Karlee, Tanner, Colby, Braylen, Weston, and Corinne. Siblings: Benny Razo, Mary Ann Shockley, Abel Razo, Vera Linz, Cirilo Razo Jr., Fred Razo, Anita Reyes, Francisco Razo, Sally Linz, Pete Razo, Josie Razo, Bernice Dominguez, Gilbert Trevino, Cora Hernandez, Sarah Pina, Danny Trevino, and Maria Maldonado. Preceded in death by son, Isador Trevino, parents, Mary and Cirilo Razo, Trina and Benito Trevino Sr., siblings, Arthur Razo and Reuben Trevino. In leiu of flowers, Vikki and Bennie requested memorials to be sent to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.