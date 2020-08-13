Trujillo, Alexzandra

Alexzandra L. Trujillo August 10, 2020 Alexzandra L. Trujillo, 29, of Kimball, died on Monday, August 10, 2020. Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the Cantrell Funeral Home in Kimball with Pastor Dennis Payton officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Friends may stop at the funeral home on Friday from 1:00 until 5:00 p.m. to sign the register book and leave condolences for the family. Friends may also visit www.cantrellfh.com to view Alexzandra's Tribute Wall and leave messages and stories for the family. Memorials have been established in her memory to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. The services for Alexzandra have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home. Alexzandra Lee Trujillo was born in Denver on June 13, 1991, the daughter of Timothy and Merrie Beth (Golembiewski) Trujillo. She was raised and attended school in Arvada. She then went to Dental Tech School and also worked in retail sales. She was married to Matthew Owen Hutcherson, he has preceded her in death. She recently moved to Kimball to help manage the D�cor Store, a business owned by her grandparents, Bob and Jacque Hill. Alexzandra loved being a mother to her three children Gabriel, Ezekiel, and Evelyn. She was a very dynamic person and had a great love for life and her family. She was very courageous and firm in her beliefs, with an enormous sense of personal responsibility. She was an animal lover and enjoyed visiting and watching the cattle on the ranch. She was loved and will be missed by her family and friends. Survivors include her father Tim Trujillo of Arvada, CO; mother Merrie Beth Golembiewski (Mark Deay-Reusch) of Englewood, CO; children Gabriel Adair Thompson, Ezekiel Owen Hutcherson and Evelyn BethAnn Bowman; fianc� Shaun Evertson of Kimball, NE; sister Samantha Ann Trujillo. She was preceded in death by her husband.
