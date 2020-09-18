Uhrich, Loretta

Loretta M. Uhrich September 7, 2020 Loretta M. Uhrich was born to Edmond H. Inman and F. Maxine Kelly. She graduated from Gering High school in 1964. She married Tommy Uhrich on December 16, 1972 In Gering, Ne where they made their home. She worked at Lockwood Graders for several years before working for Don Overman insurance. She spent the next 33 years working at Western Nebraska Community College where she retired. She was the assistant women's basketball coach for 9 years as well as work at the official basketball table for 30 years. She loved women sports and was a big advocate of Title IX. Survivors include her spouse Thom, son Brady (Amanda), grandson Chandler, sister Janice Bauer and numerous cousins. Her parents and her in-laws preceded her in death. A celebration of life will be set for a later date.
