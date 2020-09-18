Walker, Gary

Gary Walker July 12, 2020 A memorial service for Cowboy Evangelist Gary Walker, will be held Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, 1:00 pm, at the LaGrange Rodeo Arena in Lagrange, Wyoming. Gary passed away at his home near Yoder, Wyoming on July 12, 2020. Burial took place in the LaGrange Cemetery. Please bring lawn chairs for the service. A reception will follow after the service. Pier Funeral Home in Lusk was in charge of the arrangements.
