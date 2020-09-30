Warren, Joshua

Joshua James Warren September 26, 2020 Joshua James Warren, a senior, 17 of Bridgeport, Nebraska, was suddenly taken from us extremely too soon. His Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Bridgeport High School Auditorium with Pastors Albert Bustinza and Cameron Farren-kopf officiating. Casual attire requested and masks will be required upon entering the service. Visitation will be Saturday, October 3 at Gloryland Church in Bridgeport from 1-3 pm. Cremation will follow the visitation. A memorial has been established to the Josh Warren Memorial Fund at Farmers State Bank. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgeportmemorialchapel.com. Josh was born on July 20, 2003 to Justin Warren and Dallas Schnell. He received his early education in Kimball public schools and Bridgeport public schools. Josh was a senior at Bridgeport High School and will be honored at his graduation with the Class of 2021. Josh found the love of wrestling and football at an early age of 3. He was also active in track. He loved being outside and climbing trees. He was an adventurous person, great on anything he did and very helpful to anyone. He was ambitious, hard worker, helpful and had a great presence. Josh enjoyed and loved spending time with his family, friends and the support of his football and wrestling family. He always wore a smile and he made everyone happy. His goofy grin, laugh and carefree attitude will be missed by all. Survivors include his mother Dallas Schnell; father Justin Warren; brother Dylan Schnell; sisters Kaitlynn Warren, BreAnn Warren and Chelsea Malson; grandmother Kathy (Allen) Wolff; grandfather Kenneth Warren; uncle Rusty Warren; aunt Patricia Warren, uncle David (Angie) Schnell and several cousins. Josh was preceded in death by his grandfather Daniel Schnell and grandmother Cindy Jaquess. "Fly High #29"