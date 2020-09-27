Watson, Rosa

Rosa "Rose" Jane Watson September 24, 2020 Our Savior Jesus Christ has destroyed death and brought life and immortality to light through the Gospel. Let us remember with tha- nksgiving what God has done through His servant Rosa "Rose." Rosa "Rose" Jane Watson, 86, of Bridgeport, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Skyview of Bridgeport. Her memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Bridgeport with Pastor Allen Strawn officiating. Private family interment will take place prior to the memorial service in the Angora Cemetery at Angora. Friends may visit from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Bridgman Funeral Home in Bridgeport. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be left by visiting Rose's memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Rosa "Rose" Jane Watson was born on March 26, 1934, to parents Walter E. Berry and Edith M. (Terrell) Berry. She was reborn as a child of God in the waters of Holy Baptism on July 31, 1960. On that same day she was confirmed in the Christian faith and fed the life-giving body and blood of Jesus. She was united in holy marriage to Daniel E. Watson on December 26, 1953, and they were blessed with 43 1/2 years of married life together. God also blessed them with the gift of children Cheryl and Danene. On September 24, 2020, God called Rosa home to heaven. She is survived by her daughters, Cheryl L. Watson and Danene J. (Kenny) Stroud; eight grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sister, Georgia (Donald) Shively; and sister-in-law, Judy Berry. She was preceded in death by her husband Daniel, one grandchild, one great-grandchild, her parents and two brothers. Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints. The Lord gives and the Lord takes away: blessed be the name of the Lord. We give thanks to God our Father through Jesus Christ, our Lord for our Mother, Rosa.