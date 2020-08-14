Watson, Tommy

Tommy L. Watson August 12, 2020 Services for Tommy L. Watson, 54, of Morrill, Ne who passed away August 12, will be held August 17, at 10 a.m. at Fillinghams Ponds, 30096 Fillingham Dr., Mitchell, Ne. Turn off is approximately 1 mile east of Morrill at HWY 26 and Country Road 10. Service will be under the white tent. Tom was the owner of the U-Save Mart in Morrill, NE, partner in the Rustic Tavern in Morrill and partner in the Magic Sudz Car Wash and U-Stuff-It Storage in Morrill and Mitchell. He was also partner in Backaracks in Scottsbluff for several years. He grew up working in the family business, Watson Welding in Morrill and after high school worked for Kelley Bean Co. in Morrill before moving to Lincoln where he was employed by Nebraska Boiler for a short time before moving to Sylvan Grove, Kansas where he operated his own business and raised his family. Tom returned to Nebraska in 2007. He is survived in death by his parents, Bill Sr. and Betty Watson of Morrill; Daughter Lexa and husband Spencer Gillen of Morrill, Daughter Lindsey of Omaha, Daughter Miranda of Lincoln, Kansas; Brother Bill Jr. and wife Christi; Niece Sabrina and fiance Santiago and Niece Meagan of Morrill; Brother Kenny and wife Llana of Ormond Beach, FL; Nephew Jareth and wife Savanna of Yankton, SD; Nephew Bryce of Rapid City, SD; Niece Jesslyn and husband Jr Osborn of Scottsbluff; and best friend Terry Lyle of Morrill. He is preceeded in death by Grandparents Walter and Agnus Watson and Joseph and Mary Main. Tom had a love for billards, golf, flying his airplane and motor cycles. He loved to share all these with his "people". Many of you will have memories of Tom surrounded by these activities. He was dad, son, brother, uncle, grandson, father-in-law, friend, best friend, and papa to his beloved Louie. He will forever be remembered for his scarcasam, sense of humor, incredible ability to fix, build and repair almost anything, his laughter and his patriotism. For convenience flowers may be ordered through the Flower Den in Morrill, 308-925-1003. Dugan Kramer funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

