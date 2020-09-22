Weinhold, Willard

 Skip to main content
Willard C. Weinhold September 18, 2020 Willard Weinho-ld, age 77 of Bennington, NE and formerly of Lexington, NE., died on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Lakeside Hospital in Omaha. He was preceded in death by: his parents; and a daughter, Kristen. Willard is survived by: his wife, Fredella "Fritz" Weinhold of Bennington; a dau-ghter, Karen (Ryan) Bailey of Omaha; two grandchildren, Stella and Jackson Bailey of Omaha; brothers, Frank Weinhold of Madison, WI and Alan Weinhold of Scottsbluff, NE; and a sister, Joyce Stork of Henderson, NV. Willard worked as a Lawyer for over 52 years, in Lexington, NE area. Funeral services will be held at 11 am, Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church in Omaha with visitation with the family 1 hour before services at the church. Burial will be held privately for the family at the Greenwood Cemetery in Lexington, NE and a Memorial service will also be held on Thursday, September 24 at 2:30 pm with the family present for visitation 1 hour before services at the church.

