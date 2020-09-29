Weintz Sr., Michael

Michael L. Weintz Sr. September 25, 2020 Michael Weintz Sr., age 70 of Sullivan, MO passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Michael Lee Weintz Sr. was born on February 25, 1950 to Frank & Veda (Schumacher) Weintz in Hemingford, Nebraska. He grew up and attended school in various communities throughout Western Nebraska. As a young man, Mike began working on farms until he enlisted into the United States Navy in 1968. He honorably served our country until his discharge in 1974. Mike spent the majority of his life as a commercial trucker and resided in Scottsbluff, NE. He later in life moved to the Sullivan area in 2004 to care for his mother. Mike then met his wife Karen Schuman and they were united in marriage on September 17, 2005. He was known as an avid sports fan and an even bigger Cardinals fan. His sense of humor is a quality that will always be cherished and remembered. Mike also enjoyed gardening and making salsa with his wife Karen. Mike is survived by his wife, Karen Weintz of Sullivan, MO; a son, Michael Weintz Jr. & wife Samantha of Lincoln, NE; two daughters, Michelle McDonald and Melisse Vadnerpool both of Enid, OK; Karen's daughter, Angela Lopez of Kansas City, MO; twelve grandchildren: Karissa & Paije Barnell, Haeley Vanderpool, Ruben & Jacob Padilla, Chelsea Brooks, Nathan & Zaine McDonald, Marcus, Sydney, Krista & Kaleigh Weintz; Karen's grandchildren: Nichole Froning and Ethan & Alec Hale; two great-grandchildren, Aspen Padilla & Carter Brooks; three sisters: Patricia Oldenburg and husband Adonis of Las Vegas, NV, Peggy Stroup of Sullivan, MO, and Beverly Faulkner of Lexington, MO; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and a step-father, Amos Joiner. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Eaton Funeral Home in Sullivan with Pastor Chad Casey officiating. Burial will be at Bourbon Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation will be 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Eaton Funeral Home, Sullivan. Friends may send online condolences to the Weintz family at www.eatonfuneralhome.com Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors Foundation. All arrangements were under the care of the Eaton Funeral Home of Sullivan.