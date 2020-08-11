Wheeler, Jason

Jason L. Wheeler August 9, 2020 A memorial service for Jason L. Wheeler, age 44, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, who died August 9, 2020 will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 at 2:00pm at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel with Pastor Jake Roberts officiating. Burial of the urn will be at Sunset Memorial Park. A memorial has been established to the family and online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com. Jason was born July 8, 1976 in Scottsbluff to Rex R. Wheeler and Jacqueline K. Stowell. He received his early education in area schools and graduating from Scottsbluff High School. He married Mollie Schmidt on June 16, 1998 in Scottsbluff and they made their home in the Scottsbluff Gering area. Survivors include Jacqueline and Rex Wheeler; Austin Wheeler (Son); Aspen Wheeler (daughter); sons, Alexander Wheeler, Avery Wheeler, and Nathan Johnson; grandmother, Anna M Stowell; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mollie; grandfather, Jack Stowell; grandfather, Marvin Wheeler; Donna Pelle Wheeler; Aunt Penny; Uncle Darrell; grandmother, Virginia Wheeler; and best friend, David McKnight.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Remembering loved ones
How to Submit an Obituary or In Memoriam
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. You may also submit the obituary on your own. Pricing for obituaries is dependent on length. One photo is allowed.
If you wish to submit an obituary, please contact us at 308-632-9020 or email us:
As a leading provider of news, information and advertising in Scottsbluff and Gering, today we are proud to announce the launch of our Local Marketing Grant program. This program offers matching marketing funds to local businesses whose livelihood has been impacted by the outbreak of the COV…
Local businesses are a linchpin of our community, and they need the support of their loyal customers now more than ever. Buy Local is a new partnership connecting us to these vitally important local businesses through an online marketplace: https://localbusiness.lee.net/scottsbluff-star-herald
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.