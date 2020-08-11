Wheeler, Jason

Jason L. Wheeler August 9, 2020 A memorial service for Jason L. Wheeler, age 44, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, who died August 9, 2020 will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 at 2:00pm at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel with Pastor Jake Roberts officiating. Burial of the urn will be at Sunset Memorial Park. A memorial has been established to the family and online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com. Jason was born July 8, 1976 in Scottsbluff to Rex R. Wheeler and Jacqueline K. Stowell. He received his early education in area schools and graduating from Scottsbluff High School. He married Mollie Schmidt on June 16, 1998 in Scottsbluff and they made their home in the Scottsbluff Gering area. Survivors include Jacqueline and Rex Wheeler; Austin Wheeler (Son); Aspen Wheeler (daughter); sons, Alexander Wheeler, Avery Wheeler, and Nathan Johnson; grandmother, Anna M Stowell; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mollie; grandfather, Jack Stowell; grandfather, Marvin Wheeler; Donna Pelle Wheeler; Aunt Penny; Uncle Darrell; grandmother, Virginia Wheeler; and best friend, David McKnight.

To plant a tree in memory of Jason Wheeler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

