Widner, Gail

Gail Stewart Widner September 24, 2020 Gail Stewart Wid-ner, age 76 of Globe, Arizona pass-ed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 in the comfort of her home and surrounded by family. Gail is survived by her children David Jackson, Mikael Wi-dner, and Matthew Widner, Erin Clem, Debra Howard, her 14 grandchildren and 5 great-grand-children. She is pre-deceased by her parents Galen and Lucille Stewart and her sister Jeannine Cawthra. Gail was born in Scottsbluff, Nebraska on May 30, 1944. Her life was an adventure thanks to her father's job as a movie theater manager. Gail lived in Nebraska, Wyoming, Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arizona. Gail enjoyed her job working for the Greenlee and Gila county courts, DPS, being a medical transcriptionist, and working for Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center. She loved her family and enjoyed attending her grandkids sports events, dance recitals, and other functions. Gail was a loving, devoted, caring, positive, and special person. She was a friend to everyone she met. She will be missed dearly by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.