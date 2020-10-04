Wohlers-Spitz, JoElla

JoElla Kay Wohlers-Spitz September 22, 2020 JoElla Kay Woh-lers-Spitz, 79 of Ger-ing NE died on Tuesday September 22, 2020 at Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, CO. To honor JoElla wishes cremation was chosen and there will be a celebration of her life at a later date. JoElla was born May, 18 1941 in Chadron NE the daughter of Elwin and Mildred Leetch-Wohlers. JoElla grew up and lived in Western Nebraska most of her life. She enjoyed spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren. JoElla also enjoyed crafting, cooking and yardwork. She especially enjoyed spending time with her husband Royce Spitz. Those left to cherish her memory are Brent and Kandy (daughter) Koralewski-Dierksen, Kory (son) and Jennifer Koralewski, Steve (son) and Jenda Koralewski, 7 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and sister Alice Marie Wohlers-Kritenbrink. JoElla was preceded in death by her husband; Royce Spitz, brother Daryl Wohlers, grandson Hayden Dierksen, and parents Elwin and Mildred Wohlers. In lieu of flowers, cards and memorials may be sent to Kandy Dierksen at 1655 Laurel Ave Gering, NE 69341.