Joanne C. Wolff July 26, 2020 Joanne C. Wolff, age 86, of North Platte, NE passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 in North Platte, NE. Memorial services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, August 1, 2020 in the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Sidney with Pastor Robert Deardoff officiating. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel on Friday from 1-7:00 P.M. to sign Joanne's register book and leave condolences for the family. You may view Joanne's Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com. Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Joanne's care and funeral arrangements.

Service information

Aug 1
Service
Saturday, August 1, 2020
10:00AM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
2305 San Marino Road
SIDNEY, NE 69162
