Yost, Roger
Yost, Roger

ROGER L YOST September 6, 2020 Roger L Yost, 83 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Mitchell Care Center. Graveside services are Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery. A complete obituary will follow in Thursday's edition of the Star Herald. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

