Young, Lawrence

Lawrence "Larry" Dale Young September 7, 2020 Memorial services for Lawrence "Larry" Dale Young, 79, will be held at 2pm Friday, September 11, 2020 at Riverside Church of Christ with Pastor Gary Flom officiating. Larry died September 7, 2020 at Community Hospital and cremation has taken place. Memorials may be given to the family. The Colyer Funeral Home assisted the family with the cremation arrangements.

