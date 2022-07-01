Offices announce closures

Most municipal and other government offices will be closed Monday in observance of the Fourth of July.

Entities announcing closures or other schedule changes are:

Alliance

The City of Alliance Facilities will be closed on Monday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day. This closure includes the Utility Office, Senior Center, Public Works, Sallows Military Museum and the Municipal Building.

The Alliance Municipal Landfill and Alliance Public Library will also be closed Saturday, July 2 thru Monday, July 4 for the holiday weekend, reopening with normal hours on Tuesday, July 5.

The Knight Museum & Sandhills Center will be open on Monday, July 4 from 1-4pm.

The Alliance Public Transit will be running medical only on Monday, July 4.

Please contact the City Administration Offices at 308-762-5400 for any questions or for more information.

Gering

The City of Gering offices will be closed on Monday, July 4, 2022 in observance of Independence Day. Residential and commercial customers in Gering and Mitchell normally collected on Monday will be collected on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 after commercial and residential customers that are normally collected on Tuesday. Residential customers need to be aware that collection may be later than normal due to the holiday.

Scotts Bluff County

County offices will be closed Monday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day.