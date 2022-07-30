Old Settlers Century Club honors during OT Days

There were 252 Old Settlers/Half-Century Club members and guests registered and attending the meetings and luncheons held during Oregon Trail Days, July 8-9 at the Gering Civic Center.

Thirteen states were represented. The oldest Settler registered was Mildred Fitts. Half-Century Club President Tim Ault and Vice President Janice Rahmig conducted the meetings.

The Honorary Old Settler President was Rick Meter and Honorary Vice President was Meredyth Gentry. Bill Peters presented the honorary officers with awards from the Oregon Trail Board. Gering Mayor Tony Kaufman introduced distinguished guests. State Senator John Stinner presented the honorary officers with honorary awards in the Great Navy of the state f Nebraska.

West Nebraska Community College Theatre West provided entertainment.

Honorary Old Settlers for 2023 will be President Gerald Parriott and Vice President Eleanor Shimek. Matthew Schmidt will be president and Susan Wiedeman will be vice president of the Half-Century Club for 2023.

Old Setters meeting organizers issued a multitude of thanks and appreciation to the many volunteers who gave of their time and talent to have a successful gathering of the Old Settlers Century Club.