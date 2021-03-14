On-Farm Research Network publishes results and videos

LINCOLN, Neb. — Farmers are tasked with finding the best agronomic practices that work for their operations. In spite of the challenges that weather, markets, and the current pandemic present, on-farm research can play an important role from an economical and environmental standpoint, even in the most challenging years. As tractors will be hitting the fields soon, now is the time to make plans that will impact operations throughout the growing season. On-farm research provides producers with the opportunity to address critical production, profitability, and natural resources questions.

Farmers participating in the Nebraska On-Farm Research Network conducted nearly 90 on-farm research studies in 2020, covering a wide range of topics. Practices such as cover crops, row spacing, planting population, starter fertilizer, and more were evaluated, as well as technologies such as drones, sensors, and models for nitrogen management and variable-rate seeding technology.

You can access these research results and benefit from the research conducted by farmers across the state by downloading a PDF copy of the 2020 on-farm research results. New this year, the online results book features enhanced content such as links to short videos about selected studies.