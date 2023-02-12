ALLIANCE — The annual On-Farm Research Results Meeting for this year has been scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the Knight Museum, 908 Yellowstone Ave.

The meeting will be held from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., with sign-in starting at 8:30 a.m.

Sessions consists of the results from six local studies including a direct harvest pinto variety trial, two dry bean N rate studies, a Pod Ceal dry bean study, a corn N rate study and a corn N stabilizer study.

Nevin Lawrence will be a guest speaker talking about weed management in cropping systems and Jeff Bradshaw will be speaking on Wheat Stem Sawfly and other insect related topics on dry beans and sunflowers. Gary Stone will be talking about ET Gauge use and application in ag systems.

All speakers will present in person at the meeting this year.

The meeting will will end by 2 p.m.

Please RSVP by calling the Box Butte County Extension Office at 308-762-5616 to be included in the lunch.

For additional details, visit onfarmresearch.unl.edu/nebraska-farm-research-network-results-update-meetings-2023.