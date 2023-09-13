Cute, updated, one bedroom and one bath home in Bayard. Newer sheetrock throughout home, with a mini-split system in the open the living space and kitchen, handicap accessible bathroom, with access ramp in the back. Lots of covered space outside, including a detached garage with 2 stalls, and a carport for 2 more spaces. Home has a large back patio and an underground sprinkler system in an established yard. Call today for more information!!