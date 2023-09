View this charming Bungalow with a white picket fence and covered patio in the back for those beautiful Nebraska evenings. The home features 1 bedroom on the main and a large non-conforming bedroom in the basement. It has an open kitchen, formal dining room and spacious laundry room off the kitchen. A considerably large 2 car attached garage with extra room for projects. Be the first to jump on this wonderful opportunity! For the first 30 days Owner Occupant offers only.