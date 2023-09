LOCATION IS GREAT WITH AN OILED ROAD TO THE PROPERTY; NOT FAR FROM LAKE MINATARE AND SITS UP ON THE HILL. WALK INTO A BOW WINDOW AREA NICE AND BRIGHT AND THEN TO THE KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF NICE CABINETS, ALL THE APPLIANCES IN PLACE, TILED FLOOR AND WINDOW OVER THE SINK TO SEE WHAT IS HAPPENING OUTSIDE.-------YOU CAN THEN SIT AT THE DINING ROOM TABLE W/SLIDING GLASS DOOR TO DECK----- OPEN TO THE LIVING ROOM AND THE DOOR TO THE PATIO AND HOT TUB. DOWN THE HALL TO THE MAIN BATH W/WALK IN TUB AND OFFICE W/WINDOW AND THEN THE 2 BEDROOMS ON THE MAIN.---- THE BASEMENT HAS THE UPDATED FURNACE AND A/C, FAMILY ROOOM WITH LOTS OF SHELVING. THERE IS A NON-CONFORMING LARGE BEDROOM AND 3/4 BATHROOM. THE BONUS FOR THIS BASEMENT IS YOU CAN HAVE A WORKSHOP ANOTHER BEDROOM AND A LARGE UTILITY ROOM. ------YOU WILL LOVE THE GOOD CONDITION AND CARE THIS HOME HAS HAD.----THE LANDSCAPING HAS UGS, THERE IS A 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE W/OPENER PLUS A LARGE STORAGE SHED.---NEED A PLACE FOR ALL THE TOYS? WELL, THERE IS ANOTHER DETACHED 2 CAR GARAGE WITH DOORS ON EACH END TO DRIVE THROUGH FOR GREAT CONVENIENCE. ---THERE ARE 2 STAKES ON THE PROPERTY, ONE SE CORNER AND THEN ONE SOUTH MARKING THE DIAGINAL LINE TO THE TREE ROW OF EVERGREENS. THERE ARE LOTS OF OTHER TREES ON THE PROPERTY. THE EAST BOUNDARY IS THE OILED ROAD. THERE IS LOTS TO SEE ON THIS PROPERTY SO MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY. YOU ARE AT THE RIGHT PLACE WHEN YOU SEE MR PIG NEXT TO THE DRIVEWAY.