Newer well. Electrical service to property. Lots of potential, needs cleanup. Home is un-inhabitable. Selling AS IS. Home on slab, flooded due to water pipe breakage. Enter at own risk. Mold present.
2 Bedroom Home in Minatare - $59,900
