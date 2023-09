ONE OF A KIND PROPERTY. 2BR W/SAUNA IN 3RD W/3/4 BATH. SLIDING GLASS DOOR TO BACK DECK AND HOT TUB WITH PRIVACY FENCE. MAIN BATH JUST UPDATED. OPEN LR AND DR W/ALL WINDOWS BEING UPDATED; KITCHEN HAS NEWER APPLIANCES. FURNACE AND A/C ARE UPDATED. --THERE IS A PELICAN SALTLESS WATER SOFTENER W/R O SYSTEM. --BSMT IS UNFINISHED.---- HOME HAS STEEL SIDING AND 50 YEAR SHINGLES.----- GREEN HOUSE ABOUT A YEAR OLD, CLIMATE CONTROLLED W/A/C UNITS, AND DETACHED GARAGE HAS OVERHEAD DOOR W/REMOTES PLUS 220 FOR WELDING AND RV PLUG AND LED LIGHTS, LIFT WILL STAY USED FOR HOT TUB ALSO HAS NICE IRON WORK BENCH.------- PROPERTY HAS CHAIN LINK FENCE, UGS AND DECK. SHOP IS 60 X 48 X 16 LARGE OVERHEAD DOOR W/ OPENER AND REMOTE. THERE ARE TWO LARGE GAS HEATERS IN CEILING AND 3 EXHAUST FANS PLUS LED LIGHTS.---- SMALL OVERHEAD DOOR GOES STRAIGHT UP W/GARAGE DOOR OPENER AND REMOTE.---THERE IS A LARGE AIR COMPRESSOR IN A CONTAINED ROOM FOR CONVENIENCE OF SOUND WHILE USING. ----THIS SHOP HAS AN ALARM SYSTEM IF WANTED AND WOULD NEED TO BE TRANSFERRED FROM PRESENT OWNER.---THE CONCRETE FLOOR IS 6 INCH FIBER MESH. THERE IS AN RV PLUG ALSO. THIS SHOP WILL HANDLE SEMI TRUCKS OR LARGE RV.---NICE WORK BENCH WITH PLUGS FOR PLASMA CUTTER, GRINDER AND DRILL PRESS.--THE EXTERIOR IS HEAVY STEEL SIDING AND ROOF FROM B & C STEEL.---THIS SHOP IS ONE OF A KIND.--- EACH OVERHEAD DOOR HAS A CURTAIN TO KEEP THE INSECTS OUT IF ENTERTAINING.