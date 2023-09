IMMACULATE HOME ON THE CORNER. HOME FACES WEST AND WALK INTO THE DINING AREA AND THEN LEFT TO THE KITCHEN W/ UPDATED COUNTERS, WOOD BAR AREA, VINYL FLOORING, OVEN/RANGE-REFRIG STAY. NEXT TO THE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER AND DRYER STAYING, CLOSET, DOOR TO OUTSIDE, ELECTRICAL BOX AND VINLY FLOORING. NEXT IS THE PRIMARY BEDROOM WITH GOO SPACE FOR FURNISHINGS AND CLOSET. THEN TO THE UPDATED BATHROOM WITH CUSTOM VANITY, TILED WALK IN SHOWER, DOOR TO SECOND BEDROOM. THIS 2ND BR IS ALSO THE OFFICE W/EXTERIOR DOOR, PLENTY SPACE FOR BEDROOM FURNISHINGS. DINING AREA W/PELLET-CORN BURNING STOVE WHICH SUPPLIES LOTS OF HEAT IN THE COLD MONTHS. DR HAS CARPET THAT GOES TO THE LIVING ROOM. PLENTRY OF SPACE FOR TV AND OTHER PIECES OF FURNITURE. THE HOME HAS UPDATED WINDOWS AND CEILING FANS AND 2 WINDOW A/C. THIS HOME IS MOVE IN READY. DETACHED SHOP HAS GARAGE DOOR W/REMOTE AND 2 FINISHED ROOMS THAT HAVE BEEN USED FOR KIDS IN THE SUMMER. HAVE YOUR OWN CAMPOUT. STORAGE SHED STAYS FOR ALL THE LAWN AND GARDEN EQUIPMENT. NEED TO VIEW TO APPRECIATE ALL THAT IS PART OF THIS HOME. MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY.