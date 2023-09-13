2 Bedroom 1 bath apt (basement apt) for rent, recently remodeled, painted and new range installed. Also has hookups for tenants washer and dryer. REnt is $650/month, tenant pays Gas and Elec.
2 Bedroom Home in Scottsbluff - $650
