Convenient one level living in this spacious 3 bedroom home featuring a master bath with a walk-in shower, and additional updated bathroom. The bedrooms are large and have tons of closet space. The living room is great for entertaining or lounge in your heated and cooled sunroom! A formal dining room is off the kitchen which has newer appliances. Main floor laundry makes for simple living. Park in your attached garage or have space in the attached carport! The large yard is green and luscious giving it a feel of privacy in a wonderful Gering location. Welcome Home! Take your private tour today by calling Cecilia Stinner at 308-765-8762.