Irrigated acreage just south of Lake Minatare. 8.33 acres with 8 acres of water rights from Pathfinder Irrigation District. The house is approximately 1511 sq ft with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. House has been just remodeled this year, the siding was replaced last year, and the roof is 2 years old. There are 2 pipe horse pens with an automatic waterer, and large turn out attached. Small 12x14 metal storage shed. Nice hard to find acreage close to town on a paved road.