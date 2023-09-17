Tour this charming home that has recently undergone some fantastic renovations including new flooring in the large living room, new carpet in all 3 bedrooms on main floor, new bathroom fixtures, and paint throughout the main floor. The basement offers so much potential with two additional bedrooms (non-conforming), spacious family room, and possibility of a second bathroom. The huge back yard could meet all your yard needs. Privacy fence offers the perfect setting for outdoor activities, entertainment, or simply relaxing. Don't miss out on the opportunity to turn this house into your dream home! Call today to schedule a showing!