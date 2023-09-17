Quad-level home with 4 bedrooms and 4 baths. The home has a lot to offer, from the inviting entry way to the open concept kitchen with large countertop, living and dining areas to the wonderful outside entertaining areas. The main floor also includes a 1/2 bath and access to an oversized 2 car garage with lots of storage. The upstairs of the home has 3 spacious bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. The lower level of the home features a large spacious family room with woodburning fireplace and walkout door to the back yard. The laundry is on the lower level with 3/4 bath. The home has a basement with an additional 4th conforming bedroom, large rec room and storage/mechanical room. Relax on the back deck in your very own hot tub. The backyard is fenced with park like landscaping. Home does have automated underground sprinkler system. The front of the home has wonderful curb appeal and beautiful landscaping. Enjoy your morning coffee or evening preferred beverage as you relax on the spacious covered front porch. The seller will be leaving the smart doorbell. The home is equipped with a smart thermostat and garage door opener. Modern stainless steel appliances in the kitchen stay. R/O system under the sink and attached to the refrigerator dispenser are leased from Culligan. Check out the nighttime photos what a great way to spend your evening enjoying the ambience of a lighted front porch or deck!! Home located conveniently close to schools, park, and pool!