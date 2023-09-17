Updated house in the Westmoor area, 2 blocks from Westmoor School. House is ready to be moved in and have new chapter started in it. I will give $1,000 seller concession towards bedroom closet doors. All hail damage have been replaced. About 4 yrs ago redone the 2 bathrooms, moved sewer line in the house and had a new sewer line installed from the house to the alley. Added a new electrical box's inside and outside the house. Heater and AC installed about 4 years ago and had new water lines installed. Much more done, please call me if you would like to see this property. I am licensed to sell real estate.