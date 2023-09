This house checks ALL of the boxes! Tons of natural light. Spacious, modern kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space. Four bedrooms with ample closet space in every room. On-demand hot water heater. Fully fenced in back yard with a fabulous outdoor entertaining space. Covered patio with a hot tub. Beautifully landscaped yard. Huge laundry/mud room off of the attached garage. Family room with wet bar. Camper parking with 30 amp outlet. Don’t wait to make your appointment to see this one!