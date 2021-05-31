ASK A COP: Weeds, trash and power tools

Q. I’ve noticed a lot of people in my neighborhood have been given warnings for code violations. Where can people find the rules for things like weeds and trash?

A. All code violation information can be found on the city website, which is www.scottsbluff.org.

Information regarding the most common violations was recently put out on the Scottsbluff Police Department Facebook page. Here’s a recap of that particular information:

— Grass and weeds cannot exceed 12 inches in height, trees must be trimmed at least 12 feet above the street and alley and eight feet above the sidewalk, all noxious weeds (bindweed, puncture vine, sandbur plants, and thistle) should be removed and properly disposed of.

— Junk, litter and rubbish (or any condition which promotes harborage for rats, mice, snakes, and other vermin) shall be properly abated and removed from the property within the allotted time frame given. Wood, sheetrock, plaster, brick or stone building rubble, lawn trimmings, dead leaves, trees and shrubbery trimmings are all considered litter.