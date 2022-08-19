CARTOON: Joe Heller, Aug. 19

Catch the latest in Opinion
It is hard to believe, but it is that time of year again. A time like no other for those working and involved in education.
Donald Trump has a lot of charisma.
You’ve probably heard Republicans say the Inflation Reduction Act — the massive spending bill just passed by Senate Democrats — includes provi…
Since 2019, almost $30M has been spent on grants and other business incentives to improve broadband internet access in rural Nebraska. Over 60…
The link is tightening between America’s move toward theocracy and its slide toward autocracy.
To the members of the Scottsbluff community,
School starts up again this week so here are a few reminders to help keep everyone safe.
To the Editor:
Twelve years ago this week, I held in my arms a gift fresh from Heaven. It was slightly bigger and sweeter than a 5-lb. sack of sugar. And it …
This week, I did not select a question to answer but rather picked a topic that seems to require some attention.
