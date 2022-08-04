CARTOON: Joe Heller, Aug. 5

Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
In an era of ugly legislative gridlock, it’s easy to forget that progress isn’t necessarily pretty.
Every fall, spring, and summer, my office provides some outstanding college students with the opportunity to intern in Washington D.C. or at o…
Just because a syndicated columnist writes something that is printed in newspapers does not necessarily make it so. That’s especially true of …
Reader concerned on area health care
Recently, this column focused on the Biden administration’s practice of allowing illegal border crossers to stay in the United States. Documen…
Gering resident here. I’ve been one my entire life. I walked to Lincoln along an assigned path, I crossed 10th St as a 12-year-old to get to t…
🎧 How do ethics fit into our decisions about where to shop and work?
Albert Einstein believed that "the world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by those who watch them without doing anything."
We’re less than a month away from our state’s biggest annual celebration—the Nebraska State Fair. From Aug. 26 through Sept. 5, Nebraskans fro…
The link is tightening between America’s move toward theocracy and its slide toward autocracy.
