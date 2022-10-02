CARTOON: Joe Heller, Oct. 2

Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Each week, Sgt. Krisa Brass of the Scottsbluff Police Department answers questions submitted by readers each week.
When you walk into a classroom, you will see many things: teachers inspiring students, students learning new skills, and classrooms full of po…
Angry Man did not want to pay a restocking fee. I didn’t blame him one bit. Whatever came in the box he brought back to the tool store did not work.
I’m a fan of ironic nicknames: big men named “Tiny,” bald dudes who go by “Curly,” etc. But in politics there’s no nickname more ironic than R…
All of the signs are indicating that the U.S. economy is entering into a long-term recession. Last Wednesday the Federal Reserve raised the ke…
Don Lease is my choice for the state legislature. I have had the opportunity to visit with don on several occasions. I have found him to be ve…
An international relations expert joins the Utterly Moderate Podcast to assess the current state of the war in Ukraine.
I see our liberal Star-herald doesn't have any problems printing propaganda and disinformation (Letters to the Editor, 8-25-22) by the left-wi…
Every woman, at least once in her life, ought to be Queen for a Day. My sister Bobbie waited 80 years for her turn.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.