CARTOON: Lisa Benson, Aug. 3

Recently, this column focused on the Biden administration’s practice of allowing illegal border crossers to stay in the United States. Documen…
Every fall, spring, and summer, my office provides some outstanding college students with the opportunity to intern in Washington D.C. or at o…
Reader concerned on area health care
Just because a syndicated columnist writes something that is printed in newspapers does not necessarily make it so. That’s especially true of …
Gering resident here. I’ve been one my entire life. I walked to Lincoln along an assigned path, I crossed 10th St as a 12-year-old to get to t…
This month, I issued a proclamation declaring July 2022 as “Victims of Communism Month” in Nebraska. This is the second year in a row that I’v…
Albert Einstein believed that "the world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by those who watch them without doing anything."
We’re less than a month away from our state’s biggest annual celebration—the Nebraska State Fair. From Aug. 26 through Sept. 5, Nebraskans fro…
Feb 15, 1978, in Las Vegas boxer Leon Spinks defeated the “Greatest”, Muhammad Ali by a decision. In the post-fight press conference, Ali (for…
As Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine continues with no end in sight, it is as important as ever for the U.S. to strengthen our ties with al…
