CARTOON: Lisa Benson, July 7

Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Earlier this year, I made it clear that my number one priority in the Legislature was to pass a permitless concealed carry bill. I believe tha…
Back in 2015, I interviewed presidential hopeful and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee for C-SPAN’s “Book TV.” His newest book at the time, “…
Negatively, it’s so easy to blurt out. “What were you thinking!”
The price of gasoline is not Joe Biden’s fault, nor did it break records. Adjusted for inflation, it was higher in 2008 when Republican George…
"If recent history is any guide, you can be sure that once elected, Republicans will blow it."
Religious freedom is the first freedom listed in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. That’s no accident. Religious freedom is the co…
Perhaps the most permanent image to come out of Tuesday’s hearing into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol was of the cleanshaven Chief of…
Some editorial writers, columnists and activists are working overtime to tell stories of women who oppose the ruling by the Supreme Court that…
National polls show former President Donald Trump with a commanding lead over all other Republicans for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.