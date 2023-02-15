Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Everyone accused of a crime deserves legal representation
State agencies are supposed to work for the State of Nebraska. State senators represent the people of Nebraska because they are elected by the…
Q. I am in health care and have to submit to background checks and have my fingerprints taken. I'm curious if that information is included in …
Voters cast their ballots for members of Congress for any number of reasons. They like the candidate. Or they’re angry at the status quo. Or a…
I am always working to ensure that federal policies make sense for communities in Nebraska. Nebraskans know all too well that rules crafted by…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.