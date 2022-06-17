CARTOON: Paul Fell, June 18

Catch the latest in Opinion
How can you help a domestic violence victim in your life? Sgt. Krisa Brass answers questions submitted by readers each week. To submit a question for consideration, email policeinfo@scottsbluff.org.
It’s often pointed out that, under the tutelage of former President Donald Trump, the Republican Party abandoned long-held conservative orthod…
We’re only two installments into the limited-run production of the Jan. 6 hearings, and so far, I think they’ve been great. But I also think t…
There’s no doubt inflation is the nation’s most pressing concern. All the polls show it. All the data shows it. And everyone just personally k…
Most people are familiar with the phrase “sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me.”
It’s easy to find people who say gas prices will keep them from driving. They’re on the roads.
🎧 With alcohol-related deaths more than double that of guns, why isn't social media filled with debates about how to solve this problem?
Only when the Vietnam War and body bags of young men being returned home was televised did public opinion change. Until photographs of shootin…
If things aren’t going your way on issues such as high gas and food prices, inflation and the hordes flowing across the southern border (Fox N…
