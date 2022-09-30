CARTOON: Paul Fell, Sept. 30

Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Each week, Sgt. Krisa Brass of the Scottsbluff Police Department answers questions submitted by readers each week.
All of the signs are indicating that the U.S. economy is entering into a long-term recession. Last Wednesday the Federal Reserve raised the ke…
When you walk into a classroom, you will see many things: teachers inspiring students, students learning new skills, and classrooms full of po…
An international relations expert joins the Utterly Moderate Podcast to assess the current state of the war in Ukraine.
I’m a fan of ironic nicknames: big men named “Tiny,” bald dudes who go by “Curly,” etc. But in politics there’s no nickname more ironic than R…
California is banning the sale of gasoline powered cars after 2035. This ban comes at a time when California is having power outages/rationing…
I see our liberal Star-herald doesn't have any problems printing propaganda and disinformation (Letters to the Editor, 8-25-22) by the left-wi…
🎧 The hosts debate the causes of the crisis at the border and what can be done to help fix this long-term problem.
Every woman, at least once in her life, ought to be Queen for a Day. My sister Bobbie waited 80 years for her turn.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.