CARTOON: Paul Fell, Sept. 4

Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
The most important thing we can do to enhance mankind and improve quality of life is to continue improving the quality of food we produce and …
Each week, Sgt. Krisa Brass, of the Scottsbluff Police Department, answers questions submitted by readers each week. To submit a question for …
🎧 The hosts debate what it means about fairness and the structural funding problems in higher education.
As we reflect on last year, we are immensely proud of our students and their achievements.
I often say one of Nebraska’s most precious resources is our children. They represent the next generation of great entrepreneurs, family farme…
Once given up for dead, Democrats are increasingly optimistic about their chances in November’s midterm elections. The race for the House is n…
With one out of five “strong Republicans” saying a civil war is very likely — and part of the Trump base casually throwing around the word “se…
And then, they came for the Bible.
Sometimes I just sit and think. And other times, I just sit. I tell myself I need to move. Then I sit and think about how to do it.
Am I right, or am I right?
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.